‘Our Government Forgives Those Who Wield AK47s But Criminalised Those Who Protest Peacefully’ – Deyemi Okanlawon

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon shared his thoughts about what happened during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest yesterday.

It could be recalled that some peaceful protesters were arrested as they stormed the streets to protest against the re-opening of the Lekki Toll Gate.

According to these Nigerians, they see no need for the re-opening of the facility due to the fact that investigations about the October 20 Lekki massacre haven’t been concluded with the perpetrators of the act walking freely.

Reacting to the arrest of these innocent protesters, the actor wrote;

“Dear Nigeria govt exactly how many of us will you intimidate and arrest? How many of us will you kill in your self serving motivation to preserve a failed system that benefits only those at the helm of your corrupt affairs? When peace-loving, happy-go-lucky youths start to break their silence as I am doing right now just know that the day of reckoning is drawing near! The tears, sweat and blood of Nigerians will stand against you and your children! No be curse na fact! #EndSARS”

 

