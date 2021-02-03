Pastor Sam Adeyemi celebrates 54th birthday

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center on Wednesday, Feb 3 clocked 54.

A post shared via the Church social media handle read;

“Today, we celebrate a leader with strong God-values and passion for human life. Thank you for your extraordinary leadership & integrity. This new year, unlock new levels of wisdom & influence! We love you

@sam_adeyemi

Happy Birthday Sir.”

Sam Adeyemi is senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. His broadcast, “Excellent Leadership,” airs on Daystar Network Television and Word Network in the United States and on more than 25 channels in Europe and Africa. He also an author of numerous books.