“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs Lekki protesters

Entertainment
By Olumide
Rihanna

Popular iNikkiational artiste, Rihanna has showed support for the protesters at the Lagos Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday as she declared that “peaceful protest is a human right’.

Rihanna made her view known in a tweet, in which he retweeted Amnesty International report on the arrests and brutalisation of protesters by the police

Reacting to a Tweet from Amnesty international, Rihanna wrote;

”Peaceful protest is a human right!! #EndSARS”

.

See also: What Happened At Lekki Toll Gate Was Started By Professor Yemi Osinbajo" – Aisha Yesufu

The Lekki gate protest saw the arrest of protesters including popular social media made comedian Mr Macaroni, all of whom have now been released by the police.

'Our Government Forgives Those Who Wield AK47s But Criminalised Those Who Protest Peacefully' – Deyemi Okanlawon

