“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs Lekki protesters

Popular iNikkiational artiste, Rihanna has showed support for the protesters at the Lagos Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday as she declared that “peaceful protest is a human right’.

Rihanna made her view known in a tweet, in which he retweeted Amnesty International report on the arrests and brutalisation of protesters by the police

Reacting to a Tweet from Amnesty international, Rihanna wrote;

”Peaceful protest is a human right!! #EndSARS” .

The Lekki gate protest saw the arrest of protesters including popular social media made comedian Mr Macaroni, all of whom have now been released by the police.

