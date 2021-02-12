Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Nigerians express shock at Yul Edochie's bravery to tell father about leaving school

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has thrown his weight behind his  son and actor, Yul Edochie on his presidential ambitions

Yul Edochie, who is also a politician, in 2018 showed interest to become the President of Nigeria but he was unable.to get the votes, however it looks like he is ready to run again in 2023.

The actor shared a video of his dad declaring his support for him in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My Father Chief Pete Edochie endorses my 2023 Presidential ambition. God Almighty, take absolute control,” he captioned the post.

Watch video below;

Yul Edochie is the last child of the veteran actor and also once revealed how he was stubborn as a kid.

