(Photos) BBNaija Alex shakes social media as she clocks 25

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Alexandra Sandra Asogwa Amuche popularly known as Alex Unusual is celebrating her 25th birthday today and she decided to shake social media with breathtaking photos of herself.

Captioning the photo, the vibrant, model, dancer, actress and fashion enthusiast wrote;

“She overcame, she is overcoming and she always will. A queen and nothing less. It’s my birthday. Chapter 25 is about to be lit.”

In another post, the social butterfly who enjoys dancing and talking wrote;

“He calls me Grace, he calls me blessing. I’m 25 today. Happy birthday to me. #alexunusualat25”

For those who do not know, Alex was the 3rd Runner-Up in the 2018 Big Brother Naija TV Reality Show.

See some of her birthday photos below;

Recall that a few weeks ago, Alex narrowly escaped a ghastly motor accident. Read more here…