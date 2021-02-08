Photos from veteran actor, Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ 63rd birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Nkem Owoh, also known as Osuofia or Ukwa over the weekend took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 63rd birthday today.

The ace actor shared photos of himself and wrote;

 

“Happy Birthday to ME. Join me in this celebration by saying a word of prayer”

Nkem Owoh was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. He studied engineering in the University of Ilorin. During his university studies, he began acting in various television and film productions.

He is known for his comical roles in movies which he delivers effortlessly.

Some of his popular movies includes; Osuofia in London, Ukwa, Chief Daddy, Lion Heart etc.

