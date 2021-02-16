Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child of her late mum, Funmi Martins

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A popular blogger identified as Gistlover on Instagram has called out Nollywood actress, Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child of her late mum, Funmi Martins.

According to Gistlover, late Funmi Martins birthed the child for popular juju singer, Shina Peters and since her demise, the child has been abandoned by everyone including his sister, Mide Martins and Father.

Gistlover wrote on Instagram;

“SIR SHINA PETERS(SSP):
Got the late Funmi Martins pregnant (Mide’s Mum) and she bore a son before dying. Do you know till now he hasn’t checked up on that boy- Damilare. He is 19 now and just saw his father recently, Even when they saw; SSP was quick to discharge him at his Iju residence claiming he’ll send something to him. That boy is not living okay as he’s living with his Uncle who more or less is struggling to take care of him. they have contributed their quota from Damilare’s childhood when he was living with his Grandma before she passed on. It’s just so unfortunate that Damilare is really going through all this. His education is on hold as there’s no money to push his academics further.

MIDE:
A woman, celebrity, mother and Sister to Damilare doesn’t send him at all. He’s tried to reach out to her where she blocked him on WhatsApp saying his wahala is too much. How can you neglect and abandon your own blood brother and be doing Yeyebrity up and down, the husband who be Funmi martins worker/driver sef bone the boy, make una beg aunty Mide Yeyebrity to take care of her brother o, Igi ewedu oni wolu wa o”

