Popular Blogger, Chinnysblog narrates how she battled and managed to survive Intestinal obstruction

A popular blogger identified as Chinnysblog has narrated how she battled and managed to survive intestinal obstruction.

According to Chinny, she has been having serious health issues since 2018 and she almost gave up on life. The mother of one disclosed that she did 3 major operations and some of her intestines were cut off in the process.

In 2018 and 2019 I suffered from Intestinal Obstruction. I became a laughing Stock Among Friends because of my Malnourished look. I did three Major Operations. Doctors suggested that 5-7 centimetre of My Intestine Will be Cut off to remove the Rotten Part of the intestine in my Body and they Did. While I was battling this sickness, I also lost my IG Page of about 236k followers. I was depressed and almost gave up on Life. Fast-forward to March 2019, God healed me after I carried out the third operation. I got pregnant in April 2019 and in January 2020 God blessed us with a Baby Girl, ChizaZaram( Meaning God Answers prayers ) Dear friends in Whatever challenges you go through In life, Always stay hopeful and Prayerful …..Indeed what God cannot do does not exist, he is capable of healing any sickness and Diseases, Trust the process and Never Give up. ”