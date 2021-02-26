TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

Popular Blogger, Chinnysblog narrates how she battled and managed to survive Intestinal obstruction

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A popular blogger identified as Chinnysblog has narrated how she battled and managed to survive intestinal obstruction.

According to Chinny, she has been having serious health issues since 2018 and she almost gave up on life. The mother of one disclosed that she did 3 major operations and some of her intestines were cut off in the process.

Read all the blogger wrote below;

READ ALSO

Laura Ikeji flaunt backside in sexy bikini picture

Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji exposes her chocolate bre*st…

In 2018 and 2019 I suffered from Intestinal Obstruction. I became a laughing Stock Among Friends because of my Malnourished look. I did three Major Operations. Doctors suggested that 5-7 centimetre of My Intestine Will be Cut off to remove the Rotten Part of the intestine in my Body and they Did. While I was battling this sickness, I also lost my IG Page of about 236k followers. I was depressed and almost gave up on Life. Fast-forward to March 2019, God healed me after I carried out the third operation. I got pregnant in April 2019 and in January 2020 God blessed us with a Baby Girl, ChizaZaram( Meaning God Answers prayers ) Dear friends in Whatever challenges you go through In life, Always stay hopeful and Prayerful …..Indeed what God cannot do does not exist, he is capable of healing any sickness and Diseases, Trust the process and Never Give up. ”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she…

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji advises bachelors (Video)

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after…

Popular Blogger, Chinnysblog narrates how she battled and managed to survive…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates veteran and ‘mentor’ Tunde Kelani…

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser of the making of King of Boys 2 featuring Charly…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More