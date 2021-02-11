Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven – See his last tweet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Shocking and sad news reaching us has it that one of the popular and celebrated figures during the EndSars protest, Flagboi has reportedly committed suicide. A young man stood out during the series of nationwide protests that saw Nigeria come to a standstill for weeks – what Covid-19 could not even make possible,

Flagboi hoisting the Endsar and Nigerian flag on a heavy-duty tanker

The young man popularly known as Flagboi on Social media was the unofficial mascot for the movement as he took strategic positions to hoist the flag of the movement, hence producing many iconic photos that saturated the media space for weeks.

Barely five months after the pageantry, Flagboi has reportedly taken his life while stating that the reward for his act is in heaven. In a tweet that was made 19hrs ago,Flagboi revealed that he is leaving this earth to get his rewards in heaven.

Read his tweet below:

 

