Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day (video)

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani, celebrated valentine’s day in an unexpected way as she was proposed to by her personal photography on Sunday.

In the video she shared via her page, her fiancé, Segun Wealth, who’s also her photographer was pictured kneeling to propose to her after gifting her flowers and chocolate.

Toyin Lawani captioned the video;

“I WAS SO SURPRISED AND SHOCKED by @segun_wealth and @deeeunknown 🙆🏽‍♂️ didn’t know when I Beat him with the flower o 🤣🤣🤣🤣 me I felt they just brought vals gift o, until I saw uncle on the floor 😳😳😳😳😳

😳Best Valentine’s Day ever 🔒🔒

Officially Mrs Adebayo 🌹

wouldn’t have had it another way ,

cause he’s my Best friend and Creative partner,

we work so well together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

He planned this with my personal assistant and friends @gloayoade and @prettydammy2 ❤️❤️ I love you guys so much, will share all their planning videos later 🤣

Like he planned makeup, videography ah etc and kept saying babe let’s go for dinner, I’m like I don’t feel like, I should have known something was up 🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️🙆🏽‍♂️

The king of all Queens is Taken”

Watch video below;