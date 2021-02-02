Reactions as MC Oluomo allegedly writes a book titled ‘My Service To Humanity’ (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Social Media has gone agog after a book allegedly written by MC Oluomo went viral.

MC Oluomo who is the Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has been trending after the photo of the book titled My Service to Humanity surfaced on social media.

See also: ”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa Berates Davido’s Aide, Israel After DJ Cuppy Threatened To Sue Him

MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

MC Oluomo commences Inspection of motor parks in Lagos state…

While some Nigerians congratulated MC Oluomo over the publication of the book, others could not hide their surprise that he could author a book.

The issue has become a debate on social media and is trending fast.

Popular, investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo while reacting claimed MC Oluomo wrote the book through the help of a biographer.

See her post below;

