Reactions as MC Oluomo allegedly writes a book titled ‘My Service To Humanity’ (Photo)

Social Media has gone agog after a book allegedly written by MC Oluomo went viral.

MC Oluomo who is the Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has been trending after the photo of the book titled My Service to Humanity surfaced on social media.

See also: ”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa Berates Davido’s Aide, Israel After DJ Cuppy Threatened To Sue Him

While some Nigerians congratulated MC Oluomo over the publication of the book, others could not hide their surprise that he could author a book.

The issue has become a debate on social media and is trending fast.

Popular, investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo while reacting claimed MC Oluomo wrote the book through the help of a biographer.

See her post below;

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children