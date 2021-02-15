Rebo Omokri names his newborn baby after former Pres. Goodluck Jonathan

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Political critic and author, Reno Omokri and his wife on Monday welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl.

The report revealed that Reno named his baby girl after former President  Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar shared the good news via his Twitter handle as he congratulated Reno and his wife on the birth of their fourth child.

Atik revealed the couple named their baby daughter, ‘Ebele’, after former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Atiku wrote:

“I congratulate @renoomokri and his wife on the birth early this morning of their daughter, Ebele, named after former President @GEJonathan.”

“Reno has always shown a loyal spirit and when he offers friendship, that relationship is solid. I pray that his newborn child will display this virtue that her father epitomises.

Once again, congratulations and may Almighty Allah bless mother and child.”

Goodluck Jonathan also congratulated Reno Omokri as he wrote;

“Congratulations to
@renoomokri
and his wife, on the birth of their daughter very early this morning.
I am grateful that the couple has chosen to name their daughter Ebele, after me. I thank God for the safe delivery and that mother and child are healthy and thriving.

 

 

