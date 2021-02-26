TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actress and mother of one Regina Daniels recently celebrated her younger sister named Destiny Daniels on her birthday.

Regina Daniels took to her social media timeline to share a picture and video to celebrate her sister.

See also: ‘They are crazy’ – Billionaire, Mompha reacts to the fight between his two friends, Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing

READ ALSO

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

She went on to ask her fans to say a prayer for her.

“Happy birthday my baby @destiny.daniels01 Your new age comes with so much blessings, knowledge, growth, and of cause difficulties.

 

Swipe to the left to watch video;

Recall that in a recent report, Regina Daniels advised fans to keep praying to Godd as she revealed that she believes in miracle.

See also: I believe in miracle – Regina Daniels admonishes fans not to stop praying

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight – curvy…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers Amid Tears

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

BBNaija’s Ka3na bows to pressure, tells fan with a tattoo of her name to…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

New mom, Adesua Etomi makes first appearance since childbirth

MI Abaga, Vector end beef with collabo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More