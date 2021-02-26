Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress and mother of one Regina Daniels recently celebrated her younger sister named Destiny Daniels on her birthday.

Regina Daniels took to her social media timeline to share a picture and video to celebrate her sister.

She went on to ask her fans to say a prayer for her.

“Happy birthday my baby @destiny.daniels01 Your new age comes with so much blessings, knowledge, growth, and of cause difficulties.

Swipe to the left to watch video;

Recall that in a recent report, Regina Daniels advised fans to keep praying to Godd as she revealed that she believes in miracle.

