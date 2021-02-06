Remembering Bob Marley on 75th birth anniversary (Video)

Legendary reggae master, Bob Marley from Jamaica was famous for his songs, song writing skill, and talents.

He was one of the pioneers of reggae music genre and happened to be one of Jamaican and African-descent musicians to gain global acceptance.

Bob Marley was born on the 6th of February 1945 and died at the age of 36 on 11 of May 1981.

Bob Marley’s contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for over a decade, according to Wikipedia.

Over the course of his career Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality.

Some of his popular songs include No Woman No Cry, Redemption song, Buffalo Soldier among others.