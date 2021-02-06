TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke…

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny…

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife pens down a lovely…

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates 30th birthday in…

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments…

Remembering Bob Marley on 75th birth anniversary (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Legendary reggae master, Bob Marley from Jamaica was famous for his songs, song writing skill, and talents.

He was one of the pioneers of reggae music genre and happened to be one of Jamaican and African-descent musicians to gain global acceptance.

Bob Marley was born on the 6th of February 1945 and died at the age of 36 on 11 of May 1981.

READ ALSO

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos…

Wetin you dey find? – Nigerians react as Adekunle Gold…

Bob Marley’s contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for over a decade, according to Wikipedia.

Over the course of his career Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality.

Some of his popular songs include No Woman No Cry, Redemption song, Buffalo Soldier among others.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside in Lagos…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as…

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife pens down a lovely tribute to her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Remembering Bob Marley on 75th birth anniversary (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message to fans as he marks his 36th birthday

Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro Challenge (Video)

Watch as Rapper Ikechukwu proposes to girlfriend (Video)

It’s dangerous fighting your wife – Mike Bamiloye advises men on…

DG-WTO: US officially backs Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO

‘Stop slut-shaming gay men’ – Nigerian Gay right activist,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More