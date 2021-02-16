Rihanna goes unclad in new photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

>Popular international songster, Robyn Rihanna Fenty better known Rihanna has shut down social media with unclad photos of herself.

The popular musician has gotten her fans and followers confused with her recent post on her official Instagram page.

Rihanna shared a photo of herself wearing just shorts. She was seen in the photo covering her breast with her hands.

“When @popcaanmusic said, “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fame girl” she captioned her post.

See the post below;

