Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill Olakunle (Video)

Rosy Meurer, the new wife of Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband has taken to social media to address some speculations about herself and her hubby, Churchill Olakunle.

In a new video, she stated that she was never friend nor best friends with any of Churchill’s ex-wives as speculated by people online.

According to her, she was never Churchill’s personal assistant although the business man had a personal assistant.

Rosy denied claims of being responsible for Churchill’s failed marriage to Tonto Dikeh. She said;

”Mr Churchill’s failed marriage has nothing to do with me. The same way you guys read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage was the same way I read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage. Before then, I never knew that the relationship I had with him before he got married was a problem after he got married. I didn’t get the memo. No one confronted me. I was never aware of such. Whatever it is that happened in his marriage, I had no knowledge of. The same way you read online of what happened is the same way I read online what happened. I mean, I knew him. Why would I wait for him to get married before I would start playing hide and seek? It doesn’t make sense.”

Speaking further, she said;

”After his marriage crisis and after he got divorced, I was still there. I never left. Why will accusations and people talking make me leave? Leave to where? I never left. I never abandoned him. Obviously he was a different person. Not much fun, not the normal fun bobly Mr Churchill that we used to play with and used to know. He was just off, devastated, broken, frustrated. His mind was never there. You could tell he had stuff on his mind. It was what it was. Gradually days passed, months passed, years passed, life took its course. Destiny happened. What I was accused of became my reality and my fate. What would be would be. You cannot change it. You cannot force it. I am not God. I mean, it just happened. I let God’s will take place in my life. I never forced myself on him. It just happened that he became more than a brother. He became a lifetime partner”

Responding to comments that she claimed Olakunle was her Brother when Tonto made the allegation, Rosy said;

I did say that Mr Churchill was like a brother to me but he is not my blood. My mother didn’t give birth to him. We don’t share the same father. That statement he is like a brother to me simply meant he is family. Mr Churchill has always been there for my family and I and it has always been that way. Was I ever attracted to him or have I ever looked at him in any other way? No! Was he ever attracted to me? Who knows? That is not something I have control over. I was in a relationship. I was happy. A relationship that went sour due to the banter online when some accusations were made. Did I kill myself? No! I moved on. Life goes on. After Mr Churchill got married, things were still the same. He was still there for my family and I. He will take my siblings and I out. I would invite friends, male or female. He never had a problem with it. We would have so much fun and when it was time to work, we would work. I am not a lazy youth. I have goals, aims and ambition. I have things that I want to achieve in life. Mr Churchill made that possible for me. He exposed me to a lot of opportunities and I am forever grateful. When it came to work, it was always work. You would see us in places and that is because throughout me going around with him regards his foundation, I was learning the process. It had nothing to do with intimacy. It had nothing to do with me following him because I liked him. I did like him but like I said, like a brother, family.”

