Sex Scandal: I’ll Expose How We Covered Up Stephanie Otobo’s Case That Year – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman (Video)

Entertainment
By San

A former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, who has accused the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of sleeping with his wife, has said he will expose the truths behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal case.

The case of Otobo, a Canada-based singer, came up in 2017 and 2018 when she accused Suleman of sexual relationship – a controversial scandal which rocked the church and attracted the attention of Nigerians for months.

Catch Up Here: Apostle Johnson Suleiman accused of impregnating a Canadian based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo

Davids in a video noted that he and Apostle Suleman both knew how they got Otobo to come to the church in Auchi, and apologise over the scandal and how they persuaded her mother too.

Davids had accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

He said, “I left the church (Omega Fire Ministries) of my freewill. You were never the one who sent me out of that ministry. I was tired of your ungodliness as a leader. And that was the major reason I left that ministry. So, forget those manipulations and cheap lies.

“We all know the part I played in the Stephanie Otobo saga. You know as much as I do. How much involved I was in bringing that saga to a halt. I don’t even need to mention names. You knew how we got Stephanie Otobo to come to the altar and apologise to mama (Suleman’s wife) and brought Stephanie Otobo’s mother to Auchi.

“I am coming to that issue because you are pushing me to that extent, Apostle Johnson Suleman as much as I knew what happened. Thirdly, I am also aware that my account has been frozen. You have also released policemen to get me arrested.

“You have 48 hours to ask those who are blocking my account to unblock it. You will not like what is going to follow.”

Watch the video below:

