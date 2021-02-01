‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy deletes her #Silhouettechallenge video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on Instagram has reacted to BBNaija ex-housemate, Mercy’s decision to bring down her @Silhouettechallenge video on Instagram.

Recall that a few days ago, the 27-year-old who was the first BBNaija reality star to participate in the trendy challenge shut down the internet after participating in the trendy #sihouttechallenge.

However, the video which gained more than 400k views in less than 10hours has been deleted from her Instagram page.

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu…

BBNaija Kiddwaya gifts a fan N50,000 only, Nigerians react

This has earned lots of comments from Nigerians and some think she has finally received enough sense and wisdom to bring down such video.

See some of their comments below;

@officialqueenylisa wrote “She has received sense”

@macdenemmanuel wrote “The internet never forgets. It’s gonna hunt most someday. We all have it, the deed is done, why deleting?”

@immacabella wrote “Ashamed I guess.. cus she thinks others will follow the same pattern but they change it…. And she may be receiving backslash from it too”

@iamsilvamartins wrote “She should b ashamed of herself for doing that in d first place”

@mclighthassan wrote “Already saved for future purposes if she like make she delete her IG, internet doesn’t forget…. we move till then”

Via Instagram
