‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’ – Lily Afegbai dragged over her outfit to Headies Award

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has been dragged again on social media over the allegations that her mother killed an innocent student of UNIBEN.

Recall that during the #ENDSARS protest in 2020, Lilian’s mother who was a former DPO, Caroline Afegbai was labelled a murderer for killing a 22-year-old student in Benin.

Since then, many angry Nigerian youths who want justice for the deceased have ensured to get for him by bringing Lilian’s mother to justice.

Although the 29-year-old looked amazing and breathtaking with her outfit to the awards, this however did not stop social media users from dragging her for her mother’s crime.

See some of the comments below;

@Biola_Carter wrote; Daughter, KILLING IT WITH FASHION. Mother, KILLING HUMAN BEINGS. Issa KILLER SQUAD

@curio_d wrote; “Came in the family colours. Murderous Red.”

@daintyfavoredb wrote “Lily Afe wore Innocent blood red. #14thheadiesaward #EndSARS”

@TomiwaPipe wrote “Someone said Lily Afe came in her family colour- blood red. Ha!”

@CalebsLeke wrote; “Daughter of a Wicked Policewoman, Daughter of a Murderer. She was raised with blood money and She knows. But then, She isn’t pained anyway.”

Via Twitter
