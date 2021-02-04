‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice for makeup artist who was killed by two siblings

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has reacted to the unfortunate incident of a makeup artist that was killed by two siblings.

Recall that a 27-year-old make-up artist Ijeoma Nneke was murdered last November in Enugu and two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arraigned over the incident.

It was gathered that Ms Nweke was tricked to an undisclosed location and given a poisonous substance for allegedly having a relationship with the boyfriend of one of the suspects. The gruesome murder has led the reality star and other Nigerians to call for justice.

According to Mercy, the deceased was her classmate and she was an easy-going brilliant girl.

Taking to Twitter to make this known, the 27-year-old wrote;

“Ijeoma Neke was my coursemate… very brilliant young woman, she graduated with a 2/1. ijeoma was one of the best in my department( psychology Dept .2010/2014) we always tease each other and I will tell her “girl you must work in my rehabilitation centre Broken heart#JusticeForIjeoma… And she will say mercy this department doesn’t fit you and we will laugh over it, when I heard she was missing we hoped and prayed they find her alive, my heart is pleading… we want justice, just must be served #JusticeForIjeoma”