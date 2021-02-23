TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

My own award – BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre finally shows off his…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies…

Singer, Faze loses twin sister two days to birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer, Faze recent revealed he lost his twin sister two days to their birthday.

Face made this known via his Instagram handle on Monday as he shared  a video of his sister.

The veteran singer also penned a heartfelt message to his late sister.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s TBoss writes heartfelt message to celebrate…

‘Stop performing my songs on stage’ — Blackface attacks…

He said he knows she is in a better place.

See also: Headies: I’ve been in more music videos than some artistes who have released a whole album – Venita Akpofure claims

“It’s a sad day. My Twin sister has left me just two days to our birthday. We the Oji family take strength in knowing that she’ll never have to deal with this world’s problems anymore. We know she’s in a better place now,” he wrote.

See his post below;

One of the hit songs from Faze was Kolomental.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady reveals her first introduction to lesbianism was when she was a…

Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Singer, Faze loses twin sister two days to birthday (Video)

Headies: I’ve been in more music videos than some artistes who have…

Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

Why BBNaija disqualified ex-housemates, Tacha and Erica should never be role…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More