Singer, Faze loses twin sister two days to birthday (Video)

Nigerian talented singer, Faze recent revealed he lost his twin sister two days to their birthday.

Face made this known via his Instagram handle on Monday as he shared a video of his sister.

The veteran singer also penned a heartfelt message to his late sister.

He said he knows she is in a better place.

“It’s a sad day. My Twin sister has left me just two days to our birthday. We the Oji family take strength in knowing that she’ll never have to deal with this world’s problems anymore. We know she’s in a better place now,” he wrote.

One of the hit songs from Faze was Kolomental.