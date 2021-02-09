Singer, Oritsefemi places huge curse on himself amidst cheating scandal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has taken to his Insta story on Instagram to place a huge curse on himself the ongoing cheating allegations from his wife, Nabila.

Recall that a few hours ago, Nabila announced the search for the lady who came to her matrimonial home to sleep with her husband. According to Nabila Fash, after she left for work on Monday morning, an unidentified lady visited her house just to sleep with her husband.

Reacting to this, the 36-year-old wrote;

“‘If I ever had sex yesterday with anybody, let me die untimely”

“Y’all have been saying shit that my wife is the one feeding me, even her salary no reach the amount wey I dey charge for ordinary collaborations alone, na why I tell her to establish herself, madam even get mind tell me wey help her to establish to come sign agreement before I go put my studio after buying new equipment and instruments and she even asked her worker to tell me to wait at the reception… me wey get not less than 9 landed properties with document for my country… e be like say una dey wine me ni”

 

Via Instagram
