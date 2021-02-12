Singer, Peruzzi calls for prayers as he suffers spinal cord problem

Sensational Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has taken to Twitter to call for prayers after he was diagnosed with spinal cord problem.

According to Peruzzi, his doctor detected his spinal is having issues through an MRI scan and advised him to stay off stress and work for now.

The 31-year-old also asked his fans to pray for him because his present situation is scaring him.

“So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move. Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This” Peruzzi tweeted.

See how some of Peruzzi’s fans reacted to this;

@thriftonsight wrote, “May God heal and keep you, Peruzzi!”

@jessysdome_ wrote “Too much smoking and drinking isn’t left out, stay safe”

@DanielRegha wrote “@Peruzzi Peruzzi so sorry u are having health challenges, I pray God heals u. No disrespect though, while taking the doctor’s advise, also do ur best to quit ur smoking permanently cos it’s discouraging & it degenerates the spine. Furthermore, reduce drinking alcohol for the time being..”

@iam_Pageboi wrote “@Peruzzi Hope the performance Doc talked about doesn’t include the other room, cause that one go hard sha”