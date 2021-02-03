Singer, Yemi Alade celebrates 11 years in the music Industry

Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter, Yemi Alade is celebrating her 11th year in the Nigerian music Industry.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge this, the 31-year-old shared an adorable throwback photo from when she started singing years back.

Captioning the post, the ‘Johnny crooner’ wrote;

“It has been 11 years on the grind with my #13MILLION STRONG IG FANMILY… ( #yemialademafia)…It’s all God”

Some of Yemi’s fans have however stormed her comment section to felicitate with her. See some of her comments below;

@wokealert22 wrote “Oh wow great picture Yemi. U have had an amazing career so far and I wish u more greatness.”

@elee_zia wrote “you’re so hard working. Well done”

@blendz_makeupartistry wrote “11 whole years and the energy is still intact…. love you”

@blaq_jessie1 wrote “Biggest female artist in Africa”

@mojopromotion wrote “Wooow! I will always say it, I’m proud of you Aunty Yemi.”