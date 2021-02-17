Someone else will snatch the man from you – Bobrisky warns husband snatchers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
He Gave Me N20 Million On The First Day | Bobrisky Reveals How He Met His Billionaire Boyfriend (VIDEO)

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky in a recent statement has warned women of what will happen if they break another woman’s home.

Bobrisky wrote on IG: “If you break another woman homes, just to make her hurt, don’t worry your own cane is hidden too. Sooner or later someone else will snatch the man from u.”

Bobrisky added: “Simple! Men that can disgrace you.” 

This is coming after Olakunle Churchill, who was married to Bobrisky’s friend Tonto Dikeh, announced that he’s married to Rosy Meurer, the lady accused of being responsible for the breakdown of the couple’s marriage.

Bobrisky also threw shade at Rosy Meurer by making reference to her claim in an interview she granted years ago that Churchill is like a brother to her.

“From my brother to my boss, from boss to Mrs,” Bobrisky wrote.

Bobrisky then warned women to stay away from friends who call their husbands “my brother”.

