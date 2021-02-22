TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Starboy Effect: See How Wizkid reacted after Bovi Said He Made Tiwa Savage Famous (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Last night at the 14th Headies Award, Nigerian singer, Wizkid made the headlines as he graced the event as the special guest of honour.  Starboy zapped the whole attention the moment he appeared in the hall as reports have it that some other musicians who were lurking by the Eko Hotel poolside quickly rushed into the convention centre upon hearing about the arrival of Machala.

While Wizkid was seated at the front row, virtually all who appeared on stage paid homage to the music star and that includes the moment host of the show, Bovi mentioned that anyone that comes in contact with Wizkid automatically becomes successful and he cited examples by naming few acts which include his old flame, Tiwa Savage.

See Wixkid’s reactions after Bovi mention Tiwa.

