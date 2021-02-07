Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates 43rd birthday (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeide in the early hours of today took to her social media handles to celebrate her birthday with a new photo.

Omotola was born on the 7th of February 1978 and is married to Captain Matthew Ekehinde and are blessed with four children, Princess, M.J, Meraiah, and Michael.

She has also been in the movie industry since her appearance in the 1995 movie Venom of Justice till date with several awards to her name.

Omotola shared a photo of herself in an amazing golden dress and she still looks ageless.

See the photo below;

