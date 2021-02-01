Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

A Yoruba agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has reportedly arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State to flush out the bad eggs amidst Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Igboho has been in the news recently following an ultimatum he gave to herdsmen in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

Igboho, who stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4 pm and had a brief interaction with his supporters, later proceeded to Ketuland where some soldiers allegedly connived with herdsmen to flog some farmers for not allowing them grazing their cattle on their farms in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing his followers in Abeokuta, the activist said, “I observe there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the Federal Government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” Igboho vowed.

When asked whether he would limit his activism to Igangan, his hometown in Oyo State, Igboho said, “Not only Igangan, we are going to visit all Yorubaland and ensure there is peace everywhere.”

The activist lauded the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for allowing him in the state.