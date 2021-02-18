TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring…

Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer insists she wasn’t…

t BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown Vee has been left speechless after meeting with her idol and American supermodel, Naomi Campbell for the first time.

The excited housemate who couldn’t contain her joy, via her social media shared the video of the moment she met with the veteran English model, Naomi Campbell at Nike Art Centre.

Taking to her Twitter to update her fans, Vee wrote it;

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex…

BBNaija’s Ka3na dragged for saying SARS is the least…

“Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming”

See also: People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power outage caused by a winter storm extends

Watch the video of their meeting below;

Fas and followers have taken to social media to react to the video.

Vee duo to her body figure was considered Nigeria’s version of Naomi Campbell.

Vee was also one of the finalists in the recen season of the BBNaija reality TV and remains in a relationship with Neo who she met in the house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

t BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video)

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world richest man

My bum is natural – Omawumi reveals

People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power outage caused by a…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Woman gives man who asked for her nudes an unexpected response (Screenshot)

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More