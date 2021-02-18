t BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video)

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown Vee has been left speechless after meeting with her idol and American supermodel, Naomi Campbell for the first time.

The excited housemate who couldn’t contain her joy, via her social media shared the video of the moment she met with the veteran English model, Naomi Campbell at Nike Art Centre.

Taking to her Twitter to update her fans, Vee wrote it;

“Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming”

Watch the video of their meeting below;

Fas and followers have taken to social media to react to the video.

Vee duo to her body figure was considered Nigeria’s version of Naomi Campbell.

Vee was also one of the finalists in the recen season of the BBNaija reality TV and remains in a relationship with Neo who she met in the house.