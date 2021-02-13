TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz…

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle…

DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’…

Ten reveals she would love to work with this veteran musician

Entertainment
By Olumide
Teni

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has grown to become one of the prominent female singers in the country.

However, she still hopes to take her music to the next height as she recently revealed she would love to work with veteran musician, King Sunny Ade aka KSA.

an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “King Sunny Ade is that veteran musician I would love to work with. I would really love to work with him because he is a legend.”

READ ALSO

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos…

N another report, Teni recently released a song video dubbed “For You,” off her Wonderland album featuring DMW label boss Davido.

See also: Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

The song was released in the early hours of Friday and has been receiving positive feedback from fans.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ten reveals she would love to work with this veteran musician

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke Oshodi Oke opens…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

Lekki Toll Gate: Police surround toll gate in show of force (Photos/Video)

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as…

‘Use protection oo’ – Toke Makinwa advises everyone…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More