Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him Featured In Her Song (Video)

Apart from her incredible talents in music, Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki is also popularly now for her boisterous nature. The plum singer has shared a video of herself giving fellow singer, Davido a hot chase on Lagos road in order to have him featured in one of the tracks listed for her forthcoming album.

Teni took to Twitter to share the video of how she caught up with Davido in his expensive and fast Bentley SUV after tailing him all the way from Ikoyi.

She captioned the video: Mama said go for what you want!!!! Love you @davido

Watch the video below: