TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six…

I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him Featured In Her Song (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Apart from her incredible talents in music, Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki is also popularly now for her boisterous nature. The plum singer has shared a video of herself giving fellow singer, Davido a hot chase on Lagos road in order to have him featured in one of the tracks listed for her forthcoming album.

Teni took to Twitter to share the video of how she caught up with Davido in his expensive and fast Bentley SUV after tailing him all the way from Ikoyi.

She captioned the video: Mama said go for what you want!!!! Love you @davido

READ ALSO

Why I Don’t Kiss In Movies – Nollywood Actress, Angela…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as…

READ ALSO: He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s video shoot for an upcoming single (Video)

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye of Psquare…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six months rent

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

Why I Don’t Kiss In Movies – Nollywood Actress, Angela Samuda Speaks

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

Benue barber reportedly arrested in Kano for blasphemy after barbing customers’…

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

I wooed my husband – Aisha Yesufu advises single women to stop waiting for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More