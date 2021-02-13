Teni reveals she would love to work with this veteran musician

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has grown to become one of the prominent female singers in the country.

However, she still hopes to take her music to the next height as she recently revealed she would love to work with veteran musician, King Sunny Ade aka KSA.

an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “King Sunny Ade is that veteran musician I would love to work with. I would really love to work with him because he is a legend.”

N another report, Teni recently released a song video dubbed “For You,” off her Wonderland album featuring DMW label boss Davido.

The song was released in the early hours of Friday and has been receiving positive feedback from fans.