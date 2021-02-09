Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nigerian actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo better known as Junior Pope happens to be one of the actors who take pleasure in flaunting his beautiful wife as he recently hails her for her support.

Junior pope revealed that he has no regrets about marrying his wife as he equally appreciated her for agreeing to marry him.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page where he shared photo slides of his wife and thanked her for accepting to marry him.

“Thank You For Loving A Gangster Like Me………As Long As You Keep Praying For Me, You Will Never Lack….”

Junior Pope apart from being a Nollywood actor is also a model, television personality, and philanthropist.

