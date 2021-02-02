‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her birthday

Veteran actor, Emeka Ike, has applauded Yolanda, his wife, as he celebrated her on her birthday.

Emeka Ike took to his IG account to share a couple of photos of her on Tuesday, while lavishing her with sweet words.

He also appreciated her for the “peace” he has enjoyed so far in the marriage and prayed for more grace.

“You have become my friend, a homie, my love, my partner, my wife and a mother to my children. Thank you for the “peace”. Happy birthday Yolanda Ike…more grace,” he wrote.

The actor was formerly married to Suzanne Emma, his first wife before the marriage hit the rocks.