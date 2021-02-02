TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her birthday

Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran actor, Emeka Ike, has applauded Yolanda, his wife, as he celebrated her on her birthday.

Emeka Ike took to his IG account to share a couple of photos of her on Tuesday, while lavishing her with sweet words.

He also appreciated her for the “peace” he has enjoyed so far in the marriage and prayed for more grace.

READ ALSO

You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares…

Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

See also: Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers on Yemi Solade as he turns a year older

“You have become my friend, a homie, my love, my partner, my wife and a mother to my children. Thank you for the “peace”. Happy birthday Yolanda Ike…more grace,” he wrote.

The actor was formerly married to Suzanne Emma, his first wife before the marriage hit the rocks.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her…

Helicopter Crash: Osinbajo thankful 2 years after

I am a Marlian but I am anti-cultist – Naira Marley

Reactions as MC Oluomo allegedly writes a book titled ‘My Service To…

”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa Berates…

Breaking: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline by 8 Weeks

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More