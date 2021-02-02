‘The chest carry correct score’ – Reactions after a lady claimed she looks like BBNaija’s dorathy

A social media user identified as Blessing Imoh Nsek, today sparked mixed reactions online after she asked online users to confirm if she really looks like BBNaija lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor.

However, some online users while reacting stated that the only resemblance she shares with the reality star is her body shape which gives her a perfect score.

Some people on the other hand stated that she shares no resemblance with Dorathy.

Reacting to the photo, a fan said, “I thought it was Dorathy’s throwback pics even”.

