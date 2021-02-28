TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of…

Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Top Music executive and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy has posted the video of the interior of his new house in Lekki, Lagos.

Recall that theinfong earlier reported that the producer had taken to his Instagram page yesterday to show off the new addition to his portfolio, as stated by him.

See also: “If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

READ ALSO

“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A…

Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Don Jazzy who described himself as a minimalist, shared a video which featured his living room, dining, study, artwork among others.

See also: Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a Christian…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

BBNaija Star, Nengi pays billionaire Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit (Video)

Popular Nigerian music producer Dr Frabz is dead, Samklef, Davido and others…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a Christian…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of Nengi and Regina…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More