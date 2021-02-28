The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

Top Music executive and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy has posted the video of the interior of his new house in Lekki, Lagos.

Recall that theinfong earlier reported that the producer had taken to his Instagram page yesterday to show off the new addition to his portfolio, as stated by him.

See also: “If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

Don Jazzy who described himself as a minimalist, shared a video which featured his living room, dining, study, artwork among others.

See also: Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Watch the video below;