The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)

One of the highlights from the Headies Award on Sunday night was when popular singer, Bella Shmurda, made a grammatical blunder.

The singer was asked by the red carpet host how he feels being nominated in the ”Next Rated” category.

Dee also: Fireboy is the biggest winner at this year’s Headies award (Full list)

However, Bella Shmurda in response said

”I came here to chill..you know. I came here to do my thing. I didn’t came here for the award. I just came here to vibe”he said

Watch the video below;

Following this, Nigerians took to social media to drag him for the blunder has many mocked him.

This geared headies award was hosted by comedian Bovi and actress, Nancy Isime.