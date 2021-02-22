The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)

One of the highlights from the Headies Award on Sunday night was when popular singer, Bella Shmurda, made a grammatical blunder.
The singer was asked by the red carpet host how he feels being nominated in the ”Next Rated” category.
Dee also: Fireboy is the biggest winner at this year’s Headies award (Full list)
However, Bella Shmurda in response said
”I came here to chill..you know. I came here to do my thing. I didn’t came here for the award. I just came here to vibe”he said
Watch the video below;
Following this, Nigerians took to social media to drag him for the blunder has many mocked him.
This geared headies award was hosted by comedian Bovi and actress, Nancy Isime.
