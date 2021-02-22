The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

One of the highlights from the Headies Award on Sunday night was when popular singer, Bella Shmurda, made a grammatical blunder.

The singer was asked by the red carpet host how he feels being nominated in the ”Next Rated” category.

Dee also: Fireboy is the biggest winner at this year’s Headies award (Full list)

READ ALSO

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th…

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

However, Bella Shmurda in response  said

”I came here to chill..you know. I came here to do my thing. I didn’t came here for the award. I just came here to vibe”he said

Watch the video below;

Following this, Nigerians took to social media to drag him for the blunder has many mocked him.

This geared headies award was hosted by comedian Bovi and actress, Nancy Isime.

 

