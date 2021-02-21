The moment Blessing Okoro ran into the street in her towel to celebrate 500K IG (Video)

There are times when people take celebration beyond normal and this is what popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro did after hitting 500k followers on the popular photo-sharing app, Instagram.o
The controversial relationship expert will. likely be the first celebrity to celebrate having 500k Instagram followers in this unusual way.
The ‘Breakup or Makeup’ founder went into the street in just her towel and wore panties on her head. She also hung her bra on one shoulder as she ran hysterically into the street to celebrate her new feat.
She shared the video of her celebration via her Instagram handle, she wrote;
“500k followers …
Mad oooooo.
I don enter road , sell Shame buy disgrace.
Thanks”
