There is nothing a man in a relationship can do for me that I can’t do for myself -Ifu Ennada

By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate, Ifu          Ennada  has revealed that she is single and that there is a nothing a man in a relationship can do for her which she can’t do for herself.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Ennada said she is single by choice as she shared videos of herself vacationing in the Maldives.

Sharing the video she wrote: Breakfast with me on the Indian Ocean?  Goodmorning to my Lovers, the others should collect their own from Aunty Ramota.

Reacting to the post, actor Deyemi Okanlawon wrote: We too we are saying good morning to your lover holding that phone! 

She replied: “because you’re still single”. You’re a 嵐. I am single by choice, there’s nothing a man in a relationship can do that for me that I can’t more than do for myself, even down to Childbearing, I don’t need to be in a relationship to have a child or children. Pls have some sense, this is 2021. When I write seriously, it is my truth and not yours to contest. Stop being so 2000-N-Late

