TIME 100 next 2021: Davido, FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa make list of next global influential leaders

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has been nominated alongside FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa in TIME list of next global influential leaders.

The Nigerians joined the list which was made up of 100 people across the world.

According to the TIME website,

avido is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeats because his music connects with people, often in ways that transcend his expectations. When he released the song “FEM” in 2020, a title that loosely translates to “shut up” in Yoruba, he didn’t know it would become a major #EndSARS protest anthem, as youth banded together to demand the government take action to end police brutality in Nigeria last October. Officials responded by sending politicians to give speeches. We told the government to keep quiet unless they had something sensible to add—the ethos of “FEM” was directly relatable to that moment.

FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa were listed owing to their active participation in the 2020 EndSARS protest in Nigeria.