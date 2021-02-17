TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark…

TIME 100 next 2021: Davido, FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa make list of next global influential leaders

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has been nominated alongside FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa in TIME list of next global influential leaders.

The Nigerians joined the list which was made up of 100 people across the world.

According to the TIME website,
avido is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeats because his music connects with people, often in ways that transcend his expectations. When he released the song “FEM” in 2020, a title that loosely translates to “shut up” in Yoruba, he didn’t know it would become a major #EndSARS protest anthem, as youth banded together to demand the government take action to end police brutality in Nigeria last October. Officials responded by sending politicians to give speeches. We told the government to keep quiet unless they had something sensible to add—the ethos of “FEM” was directly relatable to that moment.

READ ALSO

Laycon showers accolades on Davido, says he is one of the…

‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ –…

FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa were listed owing to their active participation in the 2020 EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

TIME 100 next 2021: Davido, FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa make…

Laycon showers accolades on Davido, says he is one of the biggest voices in…

Adekunle Gold announces the launch of his paint company (Video)

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde trademarks her name

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More