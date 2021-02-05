Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Lover, Obama DMW Pens Heartfelt Message to His One And Only Queen As She Turns 41 today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Obama DMW’s birthday message to the popular songstress, Tiwa Savage has sparked dating rumors.

TheinfoNg recalls Tiwa Savage is allegedly in a hot romance with a staff of Davido called Obama DMW as she has found true love in him.

The two lovers have managed to keep it under wraps from the public eye over scrutiny they may get from the public.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the young man, who is also Davido’s road manager, celebrated Savage as she clocked 41. He posted a photo of the female singer and penned a heartwarming birthday note for her.

In the message, he referred to the singer as the ‘one and only Queen T’, leaving many to suspect that they might be more than just friends.

His caption reads;

“I have met lots of special people in my life but you surpass them all. There’s no better day to let you know this than on a special day like this. Happy Birthday, One and Only Queen T”

The founder of Obama Music Worldwide, also took to the Instagram stories section to urge his followers to wish the singer a happy birthday.

See his post below:

