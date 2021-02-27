Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in a latest statement has reacted following the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Ambassador for peacebuilding denied appointing her as their ambassador.

Before this, report had gone viral that the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Ambassador for peace building denied appointing the mother of one Christian ambassador appointment.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh wrote via her IG account;

“My Name is King Tonto Dikeh, best believe I will never lie on a human being talk more of a commission of a federation. I will only simply say this is LIFE we all know what can go wrong in 1sec. But we moveee…

Coming from a place of leadership and peace I wouldn’t fight this but I will walk away with my head held high and grow above it thanks.

There are video proofs, but I would Rather respect the commission’s decision And take the Fall. Thanks to every Christian body that fought against this Growth🌹 #WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST….

#AN UNOFFICAL STATEMENT”

