TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood –…

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her…

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill has bought his grandmother a duplex.

This comes a few days after he officially announced his former P.A Rosy Meurer as his new legal wife.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the duplex, the businessman wrote;

READ ALSO

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband”…

“Sending warmest wishes for your new home. You deserve the best grandma… You are my everything… congratulations”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@soothsayer_de2 wrote “This guy is a perfect narcissist and gaslighter…Uncle is/was only after the fame and rave of the moment using these actors.”

@getrudeumemba wrote “Story for the gods all na clout where is your own house just tell us that you finally finished your one mini family house

@jennybibx wrote “This guy jus wan to de limelight by all means! As T no answer them e pain them

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags…

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Benin Republic ready to be Nigeria’s 37th State

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

Another MC Oluomo’s daughter officially becomes a registered nurse in…

“I embrace the fact that I am getting bald and old gracefully” – RMD

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More