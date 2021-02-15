Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up photos with wife, Rosy Meurer

Following the announcement about their marriage, actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has shared more loved up photos with his new wife, Rosy Meurer.

According to Churchill in his birthday message to Rosy Meurer, she is now his Mrs and they are both married.

Reacting to the loved up photos that were shared on his Instastory on Instagram, many social media who are Tonto’s fans have blasted the love birds and also shamed them.

See some of their comments below;

@mbah1389 wrote, “Like they share all loved up photos in their gallery tonto no sen dem.”

@tina_stephen wrote “But how will she sleep well at night knowing fully well she’s married to her besties ex-husband I fear women”

@divadropsss wrote “Hmmmmmmmm so far she spoil person own! Her own go spoil”

@chiblue0202 wrote “If they like they should share bedroom pictures……we and Tonto are doing okay”

@electrack_solutionproperties wrote “‘THE TRUTH’ will always come out no matter how long it takes”

See the photos below;