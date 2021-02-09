TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Toyin Abraham beats Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo hands down as she splashes millions of Naira on brand new Brabus G-WAGON

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham on her latest achievement as a G-Wagon owner. This comes after a few days after her colleague, Mercy Aigbe welcomes a Range Rover gift from an online vendor she influences for.

Taking to Instagram to announce the good news, Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“if I hear say you no-wash this one for me na Ire go help us settle fight …congratulations darling … super super proud of you.. all my goddaughters be bursting brains…hardworking woman”

Watch the video below;

Although Toyin is yet to make an official announcement about her new car, her fans and colleagues have already taken it upon themselves to felicitate with her.

See some of their comments below;

@Nkechi Blessing wrote; “Haaaa World best ooooo… this one scatter everywhere oooo.. big big Congratulations to my own woman, I mean the one after my heart @toyin_abraham..Hard work they say PAYS WHAT!!!!!!”

@biolabayo1 wrote “Congratulations babe! Many more to come by God’s Grace”

@medinatsodiq wrote “wow…congrats to our super hard-working world best”

 

Via Instagram
