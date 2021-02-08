Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in millions

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has listed the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in millions of Naira.

According to the mother of one in her recent post on Instagram, it’s not all women that are financed by men. Listing a few of actresses she could vouch for, Toyin said Nollywood women like Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Kehinde Bankole, Inidima Okojie , Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, are getting paid in millions.

Speaking further, Toyin said she is one of the women who are doing great things legitimately

Read all she wrote below;

“I saw the social media post made by respected rapper, Ruggedman about women making more money and doing well better than men. I read between the lines and saw what Ruggedman implied. It is a little bit sad that many people on social media leeched on it with many derogatory comments about women especially those of us in Nollywood. It is important that I put this out there that many women make money and make good money legitimately. I know actresses who charge 2 million, 3 million and 5 million in this Nollywood. I get paid in millions of naira for gigs.

As a matter of fact, I just paid for a very good car worth millions of Naira and at the same time, I know a lot of men in Nollywood who are doing extraordinarily well and paid in millions. The fact that most of these men choose not to make noise on social media do not in any way mean that they are second class citizens in this industry. We need to stop attributing every woman’s success to her sexual prowess with men, women deserve the success they have as much as men without attributing it to their sexuality. Nollywood women like Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Kehinde Bankole, Inidima Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, are getting paid in millions. Even scriptwriters that are not in the limelight are getting paid in millions. It is disparaging to put the successes of these women within the box of their sexuality.

A lot of women are doing great things legitimately. I am one of them and so also are many other women in other industries, not just the entertainment industry. A woman is more than the sum total of her sexuality.” Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi.