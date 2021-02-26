Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she started acting

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to shower praises on herself on her achievements in the movie industry.

According to the mother of one, she is very proud of herself for how far she has come since she started acting. She also gave her fans a shoutout for their steadfast love and support towards her.

In her words;

Looking back on the journey and how far I have come, I just want to say that I am incredibly proud of myself and all I want to keep doing is becoming better and beating my last record. And to all of my #Toyintitans, thanks a lot for your steadfast love and support towards me, mo love yín bàjẹ́. I hope y’all keep pressing on, give every day your best, and never lose sight of your dreams!