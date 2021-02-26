TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she started acting

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Toyin-Iree

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to shower praises on herself on her achievements in the movie industry.

According to the mother of one, she is very proud of herself for how far she has come since she started acting. She also gave her fans a shoutout for their steadfast love and support towards her.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

Looking back on the journey and how far I have come, I just want to say that I am incredibly proud of myself and all I want to keep doing is becoming better and beating my last record. And to all of my #Toyintitans, thanks a lot for your steadfast love and support towards me, mo love yín bàjẹ́. I hope y’all keep pressing on, give every day your best, and never lose sight of your dreams!

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she…

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji advises bachelors (Video)

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after…

Popular Blogger, Chinnysblog narrates how she battled and managed to survive…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates veteran and ‘mentor’ Tunde Kelani…

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser of the making of King of Boys 2 featuring Charly…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More