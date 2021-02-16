Toyin Lawani engaged: Celebrity stylist in husband snatching scandal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani has been caught up in a husband snatching scandal following a recent report by an Instagram blogger.

Recall that Toyin Lawani, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video her lover proposing to her.

See also: Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day (video) 

However,  a in a recent update, reports have surfaced online that the said man, Segun Adebayo Druce aka Segun_wealth, who proposed to Lawani was once married.

In a series of Instagram posts by TunezMedia, Lawani has being called out and accused of stealing another woman’s man.

TunezMedia reported that Segun Adebayo Druce is a married man blessed with 2 wonderful kids and that 17th of February, 2021, will make it 6 years that he got married to his wife, Edel.

report also claimed that Lawani is aware of the marriage between Segun and Edel as Segun has been working with Toyin for years as her official photographer.

