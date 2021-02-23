Trouble as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larrissa London resurfaces online, shares video of her son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Davido’s alleged baby mama, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, also known as Larissa London has resurfaced on social media months after reports made the rounds of an affair between her and the singer.

The UK-based Angolan born make up artiste took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of her son and that seems to have riled up Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland according to Instagram blogger, Cutie Julie.

The blogger wrote:

Whoever has paid for their #chidavido asoebi should go back for their money untill further notice. No further details. Mama Cutie insn't in the mood.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cutie_juls2 (@cutie_julls)

See video of the child below:

