Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s relationship with Rosy Muerer back in 2017 (Video)

A video of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh speaking on her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s relationship with Rosey Meurer has surfaced online. In the video which was from 2017, Tonto Dikeh revealed she was aware her ex-husband was having an affair. See also: Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement getting married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill She said: “I am aware of her. I am aware she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason why my husband abandoned his son with me for close to two months just before the big foundation thing we did in December because he took her on a trip. No she is not my husband’s sister. My husband is not her brother.

“She doesn’t know me. I have never spoken to my husband about her before but I do know their story and I do know that they are in love. It is not just a mere relationship.

“I have pictures of them being on a trip abroad together, that is something my husband has never done for me or his family. Where that hurts me more was that I watched my husband make every single dime that he owns.

Watch the video below;