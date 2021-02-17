Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s relationship with Rosy Muerer back in 2017 (Video)
A video of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh speaking on her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s relationship with Rosey Meurer has surfaced online.
In the video which was from 2017, Tonto Dikeh revealed she was aware her ex-husband was having an affair.
She said: “I am aware of her. I am aware she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason why my husband abandoned his son with me for close to two months just before the big foundation thing we did in December because he took her on a trip. No she is not my husband’s sister. My husband is not her brother.
